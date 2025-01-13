Benchmarking For Better Resilience: The New Global Internal Audit Standards

Strengthening governance, digital strategy, quality assurance, and more - the IIA's new Global Internal Audit standards are effective Jan. 9, 2025. Here's what CFOs and other finance leaders need to know.

Benchmarking internal audit functions against the latest standards allows CFOs and other finance leaders to proactively align with governance best practices, optimize operations, and address gaps that could hinder resilience.

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Global Internal Audit Standards are intended to serve as the benchmark for best practices, setting a unified, comprehensive framework to guide internal audit practices worldwide. These standards are instrumental in fostering consistency, transparency, and high quality in governance and risk management processes. More than just technical guidance, they set expectations for internal auditors to provide independent, objective assurance that enhances organizational resilience and supports strategic goals.

Over the years, the IIA standards have evolved to reflect emerging risks, such as rapid technological advancements, data privacy concerns, and complex regulatory shifts. The 2024 revisions underscore the importance of continuous improvement, emphasizing performance enhancement and building stakeholder trust. This reinforces the value of internal audits not only as a compliance function but as a proactive, strategic partner that drives real value within the organization.

Key Changes in the 2024 Global Internal Audit Standards

Released in January 2024, the updated IIA Global Internal Audit Standards reflect the increasingly dynamic landscape of internal auditing, with the new standards becoming effective Jan. 9, 2025. These updates reorganize the standards into five core domains, encompassing 15 principles and over 50 specific standards.

Five core domains of the updated Global Internal Audit Standards 1 2 3 4 5 Internal Audit Purpose and Mandate Ethics and Professionalism Internal Audit Governance Digital Strategy Enhancing Quality Assurance

Here's an in-depth look at the most notable revisions:

Internal Audit Purpose and Mandate

The new standards bring greater clarity to the purpose of internal audit by requiring a defined mandate within the audit charter. This mandate delineates the function's strategic value, role, responsibilities, and authority levels. By reinforcing the strategic alignment of the audit function, this shift positions internal audit as a key player in driving organizational objectives.

Ethics and Professionalism

Replacing the previous Code of Conduct, this domain now sets clear expectations for ethical behavior and conflict management in audit practices. The standards recognize the evolving role of internal auditors as trusted advisors, mandating heightened rigor in ethical practices to maintain objectivity and stakeholder confidence in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Internal Audit Governance

The updated governance framework mandates chief audit executives to collaborate closely with the board, ensuring robust oversight of the internal audit function. This shift requires internal audit strategies to be formally developed, aligned with organizational objectives, and reviewed by the board to track performance and ensure strategic alignment. Doing so reinforces the role of internal audit as an assurance partner to the board and enhances the Internal Audit function's value proposition.

Digital Strategy

Reflecting the fast pace of technological evolution, the standards now require a defined digital strategy within the internal audit function. This includes using technology to improve efficiency and add value to audit processes. Adopting digital tools, such as data analytics and AI, can streamline audits, offer deeper insights, and ensure that the function evolves alongside the organization's technological landscape.

Enhancing Quality Assurance

Quality remains central, with updates focused on accountability and reporting. Key components include:

Evolution of Findings : Internal auditors must now assess and rank findings by their risk significance, establishing a clear prioritization that assists leadership in focusing on the most impactful issues.

: Internal auditors must now assess and rank findings by their risk significance, establishing a clear prioritization that assists leadership in focusing on the most impactful issues. Quality Assurance and Improvement Program (QAIP ) : Clearer guidelines now outline QAIP processes, requiring metrics tracking, documented evidence, and the continuous monitoring of corrective actions.

: Clearer guidelines now outline QAIP processes, requiring metrics tracking, documented evidence, and the continuous monitoring of corrective actions. External Quality Assessments: To bolster credibility, the revised standards mandate that at least one member of the Quality Assurance Review team holds the Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certification, ensuring adherence to recognized best practices.

Internal Audit and the Strategic Importance of Benchmarking

By benchmarking internal audit functions against the 2024 standards, CFOs and other finance leaders can proactively align with governance best practices, optimize operations, and address gaps that could hinder resilience. This process provides organizations with a roadmap to meet evolving stakeholder expectations around transparency and ESG accountability. By positioning internal audit as a leader in risk assessment, mitigation, and organizational value, benchmarking ensures readiness for both present and future challenges, ultimately enhancing the value that Internal Audit functions can yield in pursuit of organizational objectives.

Three Steps to Effective Benchmarking in Internal Audit

Conduct a comprehensive assessment.

Administer a baseline assessment of current audit practices, with a focus on risk management, technology integration, and ESG considerations. This initial step reveals the organization's preparedness for the new standards, spotlighting areas requiring enhancement. Perform a gap analysis.

A gap analysis identifies discrepancies between current practices and the new internal audit standards, assessing the necessity for a digital audit strategy and pinpointing skill or resource gaps. Engagement with stakeholders during this stage promotes understanding and support for the required changes. Set goals and track continuously.

Define and monitor specific, measurable goals based on the internal audit assessment findings. Establishing key performance indicators (KPIs) aligned with the new standards enables internal audit functions to track improvements, guiding future planning to keep pace with organizational needs.

The New Global Internal Audit Standards: Navigating Common Challenges

Implementing new standards is a significant change, often accompanied by challenges, including:

Resource Limitations : Many organizations may lack the capacity to address each internal audit standard. Prioritizing high-impact areas, supplemented by targeted training or engagement of external expertise, can help bridge gaps efficiently.

: Many organizations may lack the capacity to address each internal audit standard. Prioritizing high-impact areas, supplemented by targeted training or engagement of external expertise, can help bridge gaps efficiently. Integrating ESG and Sustainability Requirements : Organizations without existing ESG frameworks may find these requirements complex. A focused gap analysis can simplify integration, aligning ESG considerations with internal audit practices.

: Organizations without existing ESG frameworks may find these requirements complex. A focused gap analysis can simplify integration, aligning ESG considerations with internal audit practices. Overcoming Resistance to Change : Internal audits may encounter resistance to new processes. Engaging leadership in change management discussions can build alignment, highlighting the strategic value these updates bring.

: Internal audits may encounter resistance to new processes. Engaging leadership in change management discussions can build alignment, highlighting the strategic value these updates bring. Defining Success Metrics: Tracking performance requires clear metrics. Defining KPIs aligned with internal audit standards allows organizations to measure progress and refine strategies, demonstrating the tangible impact of the internal audit function.

To uplift an organization's internal audit capabilities requires a combination of benchmarking and continuous monitoring practices, tailoring the approach to the latest global internal audit standards set forth by the IIA. This proactive and comprehensive approach will enable CFOs and internal audit leaders to enhance both the strategy and performance of their organizations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.