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19 March 2026

Investing In Excellence: Take These Steps To Become A Sponsor Or Protégé, Part 3

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In the third installment of their three-part New Jersey Law Journal series, "Investing in Excellence: Take These Steps to Become a Sponsor or Protégé, Part...
United States New Jersey Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Kaitlyn E. Stone and Michael C. Zogby
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In the third installment of their three-part New Jersey Law Journal series, "Investing in Excellence: Take These Steps to Become a Sponsor or Protégé, Part 3," partners Kate Stone and Michael Zogby outline practical steps for building successful sponsorship relationships — from identifying promising protégés to using leadership influence to create meaningful opportunities.

The authors highlight how intentional sponsorship requires trust, visibility and strategic advocacy, helping sponsors elevate talent while strengthening teams and organizations.

"You hold power within your leadership position. Do not be afraid to wield it for the good of your protégé," they write. "You have the ability to change the trajectory or pace of their career and, in turn, their life."

The article was co-authored with Scholastica Baker, senior counsel at McDonald's Corporation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Kaitlyn E. Stone
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Michael C. Zogby
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