WilmerHale Partner Contributes To Biennial ICCA Congress Series International Arbitration Publication

WilmerHale Partner Jonathan Lim authored Chapter 33: Guideline II(D) of the ICCA Guidelines and the Regulation of 'Guerrilla Tactics' in the *ICCA Congress Series No. 22: International Arbitration: A Human Endeavour. His chapter explores how Guideline II(D) addresses "guerrilla tactics" in international arbitration and offers practical insights for managing such conduct within proceedings. Drawing on his extensive experience in commercial and investment arbitration matters, he examines key procedural and doctrinal trends, explores practical implications for practitioners and institutions, and provides forward looking commentary on how these shifts may influence arbitral practice in the years ahead.

Originally published by ICCA Congress Series No. 22: International Arbitration: A Human Endeavour, vol. 22, no issue number, 2026, pp. 441–451, with permission of Kluwer Law International.

