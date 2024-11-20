California Team Secures Defense Verdict For Transportation Technology Company In High-Exposure MVA Case

Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

San Francisco, Calif. (September 10, 2024) - Los Angeles Partner Dana Fox and San Francisco Partner Anna Gourgiotopoulou secured a defense verdict for a transportation technology company after just 45 minutes of jury deliberations in a high-exposure motor vehicle accident case in San Francisco.

The plaintiff was a passenger who sustained eight spinal fractures in a two-vehicle freeway speed accident in 2019. Liability and the extent of recoverable damages were in dispute. In closing, the plaintiff and his spouse asked the jury to award over $36 million in damages, including $8 million in lost past and future earnings. Following a seven-day trial, the 12-member jury deliberated for only 45 minutes before returning a 10-2 defense verdict, finding no negligence on the part of the Lewis Brisbois client and awarding no damages to the plaintiffs.

In addition to Mr. Fox and Ms. Gourgiotopoulou, the Lewis Brisbois trial team included Los Angeles Partner Demian Casey, who strategically attended to the case over several years of highly contested litigation, as well as several dedicated paralegals and legal assistants who helped secure this win.

