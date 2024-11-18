ARTICLE
The Bermuda Form (Part 2): Perfecting Coverage And Dispute Resolution (Podcast)

In this episode, we continue our two-part series on Bermuda Form policies. In our first episode, we discussed the history of the form, key policy terms and coverage issues...
In this episode, we continue our two-part series on Bermuda Form policies. In our first episode, we discussed the history of the form, key policy terms and coverage issues, and how to incorporate the Bermuda Form into policy programs. In part 2, John Ellison, Richard Lewis and Catherine Lewis return to discuss how policyholders can perfect their coverage and handle the dispute resolution process.

