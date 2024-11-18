The Bermuda Form (Part 2): Perfecting Coverage And Dispute Resolution (Podcast)

self

In this episode, we continue our two-part series on Bermuda Form policies. In our first episode, we discussed the history of the form, key policy terms and coverage issues, and how to incorporate the Bermuda Form into policy programs. In part 2, John Ellison, Richard Lewis and Catherine Lewis return to discuss how policyholders can perfect their coverage and handle the dispute resolution process.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.