NCAA's New Arbitration System: A Paradigm Shift In College Sports Discipline

In a landmark development, Judge Claudia Wilken granted preliminary approval to a settlement agreement in "In re College Athlete NIL Litigation" that changes the landscape of college sports. Under the incumbent system, student athletes were allowed to receive NIL compensation only from third parties and the NCAA wielded broad authority over enforcement, effectively serving as prosecutor, judge, and jury. The settlement agreement will result in many changes in college sports, including a damages payment to former college athletes and the lifting of restrictions on schools directly compensating student athletes for use of their name, image, and likeness. While the settlement's provisions on NIL payments have garnered significant attention, the agreement's mandatory arbitration system for disciplinary disputes represents a fundamental shift in how the NCAA will enforce its rules and regulations. The NCAA, conferences, institutions and student athletes need to prepare for the new system, which will go into effect in the 2025-26 academic year.

The new mandatory arbitration system

In contrast to the NCAA's sweeping authority under the prior system, the settlement introduces a system where disciplinary enforcement must go through arbitration. According to the settlement, the mandatory arbitration process is intended to be a faster and more impartial alternative to the NCAA's current infractions system, where the NCAA acts as prosecutor, judge, and jury. Key features of this system include:

A new designated enforcement entity: The NCAA and conferences will designate an entity to enforce the rules set forth in the settlement, including NIL rules. The enforcement entity will investigate alleged violations and serve as the prosecutor in disciplinary arbitrations. It also will serve a compliance function. Schools and student athletes will be able to seek guidance from the enforcement authority before entering an NIL contract to avoid disciplinary issues. Institutions will report to the enforcement authority, certifying compliance with settlement rules, including rules relating to roster numbers and NIL activities.

Stay on penalties: While arbitration is pending, any disciplinary actions are paused, allowing student athletes or institutions to avoid immediate consequences while the dispute is being resolved.

Expedited process: The arbitration process is designed to be swift, with a 45-day timeline for resolution unless an extension is justified. This is significantly faster than arbitration in most contexts.

Full hearing rights: A full arbitration hearing is similar to a trial, although there are some differences. Importantly, the arbitrator has the authority to require the production of documents and witnesses to ensure a fair hearing for both parties.



The NCAA, conferences, schools, and student athletes should prepare for the new system by taking robust compliance actions now and preparing for arbitration next year.

How to avoid arbitration

The NCAA, conferences, institutions, student athletes, and third parties need to familiarize themselves with all NIL rules and regulations, such as the requirement for student athletes to report any third-party NIL deal that exceeds $600 or prohibition on "faux" NIL deals. A robust compliance regime, including training for employees and student athletes, is warranted. For institutions, a comprehensive compliance effort should include review of current structures, systems, and contracts to determine their ongoing viability, as well as a gap analysis to determine potential areas of concern. Such a review will likely require schools to address collectives that are closely associated with many athletic departments. Likewise, student athletes should review their contracts and NIL agreements to ensure that they do not run afoul of NCAA rules and place their eligibility in jeopardy. Both schools and players should consider incorporating contract clauses that allow for student athletes to escape NIL deals that jeopardize their eligibility. In addition, schools and student athletes should consider utilizing the NCAA enforcement authority's compliance function, which will entail the authority providing prospective advisory opinions to student athletes considering NIL deals.

Preparing for arbitration

A full arbitration hearing is a trial by another name. The contemplated arbitration process is expedited, lasting only 45 days from announcement of disciplinary action to a full hearing on the merits. That timeline will feel more like being down by a touchdown on your own 20-yard line with no timeouts running the 2-minute-drill in a football game than the last two minutes of a close basketball game where each team has all three timeouts.

Institutions need to prepare for the reality of the expedited schedule. Schools will be required to comply with tight discovery timelines, which may require identifying school representatives for depositions or collecting discovery from current student athletes, such as contracts or text messages. Institutions should budget for the attendant legal costs and attorneys fees, and decide whether to use in-house attorneys or hire outside counsel familiar with the JAMS arbitration system. Schools and student athletes also should consider the attended legal costs and attorneys fees, recognizing that schools are required to pay for arbitration and permitted to cover athletes' costs. Schools must also weigh whether joint representation would create an ethical conflict even if the school pays for a student athlete's representation.

And all of this is before the contested hearing, which requires the production of evidence for the record and witnesses for examination. A seasoned JAMS arbitrator will demand compliance with JAMS arbitration rules in both discovery and at the hearing to ensure a fair result.

Failing to prepare is preparing to fail

The arbitration system proposed in the NCAA settlement agreement represents a significant shift in how disciplinary disputes will be resolved. The introduction of an impartial third-party mechanism and expediting the resolution process will create a fairer system for athletes and institutions alike. New rules, third-party deals, tight timelines, and increased responsibility in the mandatory arbitration system will challenge all parties. The NCAA, conferences, schools, and student athletes should prepare now.

Originally published by Sports Business Journal

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.