Strategic Use Of Arbitration Provisions In Nonprofits' Contracts

In the nonprofit sector, organizations often face unique legal challenges that require efficient and cost-effective dispute resolution mechanisms. Arbitration provisions in contracts can offer nonprofits a strategic advantage by providing a streamlined process for resolving disputes. Below, we explore the benefits and strategic considerations for incorporating arbitration clauses in contracts, drawing on recent developments and case law.

Background and Legal Basis

Arbitration is increasingly favored in the business context for its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and confidentiality. Unlike traditional litigation, arbitration generally allows parties to resolve disputes more quickly and with less expense, which is particularly beneficial for nonprofits operating on limited budgets. The process is also private, protecting sensitive information related to donors and beneficiaries, avoiding potential adverse publicity and reputational harm, and has less risk of unpredictability like a "run-away" jury verdict.

The Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), enacted in 1925, provides the foundational legal framework for arbitration in the United States. As a result, arbitration agreements involving interstate or foreign commerce are enforceable and binding. The FAA's core principle is to support a national policy favoring arbitration, overcoming historical resistance in some areas.

The Uniform Arbitration Act and its revised version offer a model statute adopted by most states to ensure the enforceability of arbitration agreements, even in the face of state laws that may be hostile to arbitration.

Under these arbitration statutes, federal or state courts may be involved both before or after arbitration. First, the courts are empowered to order parties to arbitrate where an enforceable arbitration agreement exists. Second, the courts may conduct a substantially limited review of an arbitration award and may enter judgment on the award or, in some cases, vacate the award or order further arbitration proceedings.

Federal Court Jurisdiction

Most trial lawyers prefer federal courts. However, the FAA does not automatically confer federal court jurisdiction over arbitration matters. Federal court jurisdiction requires a federal question or diversity of citizenship between the parties. When one of the arbitrating parties is structured as an LLC or non-corporate entity, determining diversity can be complex because it is based on the citizenship of the individuals or corporations that ultimately own the entity, regardless of how many layers are in the ownership structure. Thus, as a practical matter, many arbitration matters are decided within state courts.

Arbitration Rules

There is no requirement that an arbitration agreement select an arbitration organization to administer the arbitration. Private arbitration, where the parties self-administer the matter, is possible but increasingly rare. Instead, there are two major arbitration organizations in the United States and many smaller ones. The two major organizations are the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and the Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services (JAMS). Each organization has several sets of arbitration rules focused on the nature of the dispute. For example, there are rules for general commercial disputes, expedited cases, and larger, more complex matters. Selecting the applicable rules is an important consideration when drafting an arbitration provision.

Drafting Arbitration Clauses

When drafting arbitration clauses, clarity and precision are paramount; otherwise, you risk entering into litigation to interpret the clause. At the very least, the arbitration clause should cover the when, where, which, and how details of the arbitration process. Nonprofits should consider whether to use broad or narrow clauses. Broad clauses cover all disputes arising from or relating to the contract, while narrow clauses limit arbitration to specific issues. Sample clauses are available from the AAA and JAMS that provide templates for structuring effective arbitration agreements. These clauses should specify the rules governing arbitration, the number of arbitrators, and the location of proceedings, among other issues.

Deemed Arbitration Clauses

Courts have found other contractual clauses to be arbitration clauses and subjected them to the requirements for arbitration. For example, a real estate contract that included a procedure involving three experts to determine the actual square footage development potential of a property to be sold was deemed an arbitration clause. Thus, when the parties disagreed as to the determination by the experts, the court performed only the substantially limited review used to review arbitration awards, not a broader review that would allow reversal for mistakes or law or fact.

Conclusion

For nonprofits, arbitration provisions offer a strategic tool for managing disputes efficiently and confidentially. However, nonprofits should carefully draft effective arbitration clauses that align with their operational needs and legal obligations. Thoughtful consideration of the scope, rules, and procedural requirements will ensure that arbitration serves as a valuable mechanism for dispute resolution.