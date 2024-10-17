WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
In an expert analysis published in Law360, Partners David Ogden and David Bowker, and Counsel Alyson Zureick deep-dive into CC/Devas
Ltd. v. Antrix Corp, where the Supreme Court must decide
whether the Ninth Circuit correctly concluded that a minimum
contacts requirement should be implied in the Foreign Sovereign
Immunities Act (FSIA).