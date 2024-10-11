Litigation Wrap: Third Quarter 2024

October 2024 – Read about the firm's most exciting recent litigation and arbitration victories in our Litigation Wrap for the third quarter of 2024.

Important Win for Brightwood Capital in Banner Ridge Partners Lawsuit

Fara Tabatabai, Dan Weiner and Chuck Samuelson won a major motion for private investment fund Brightwood Capital, defeating an application for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by specialist credit investor Banner Ridge Partners over a roughly $253 million continuation-fund deal.

Read more about our defense of Brightwood.

$30M Arbitration Award Enforcement for Shenzhen Zehuijin Investment Center

Christine Kang, Yi-Chin Ho and Meaghan Gragg achieved victory for Chinese investment firm Shenzhen Zehuijin Investment Center, enforcing an arbitration award of approximately $30 million over a breached loan agreement.

Read more about our work for Shenzhen Zehuijin Investment Center.

Major Motion in Freedom of Information Act Pro Bono Case

Ben Britz recently won an important motion in an ongoing case in which the firm, working with the Cyrus R. Vance Center for International Justice, is representing Sam Biddle, a journalist seeking information under the Freedom of Information Act from the Department of Defense (DOD) regarding Google's involvement in certain DOD projects.

Special Immigrant Juvenile Visa Status for Honduran Child

The firm secured Special Immigrant Juvenile visa status in the U.S. for a child who had been abused, abandoned and neglected while growing up in Honduras.

Read more about our pro bono work.

Victory for CIA Employee in Sexual Assault Case

Kevin Carroll achieved victory for a former U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) employee in her sexual assault case against former CIA officer Donald J. Asquith, who was convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery in Loudoun, Virginia General District Court.

Read more about our case against a former CIA officer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.