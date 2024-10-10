ARTICLE
10 October 2024

Nonarbitrability And Mandatory Rules: Brothers, Not Twins

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Notwithstanding the lack of clear legislative intent, Belgian judges have unilaterally prohibited the arbitration of exclusive distribution disputes, unless a specific Belgian pro-distributor statute was applied...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Édouard Bruc
Authors

Notwithstanding the lack of clear legislative intent, Belgian judges have unilaterally prohibited the arbitration of exclusive distribution disputes, unless a specific Belgian pro-distributor statute was applied or unless similar substantive foreign rules were applied. However, in 2023, the Court of Cassation finally reversed its jurisprudence. Yet, the syllogism underlying this long-awaited reversal remains unsatisfactory. It mistakenly equates a conflict-of-laws issue concerning mandatory rules with questions of nonarbitrability under international arbitration law. Such an overly simplistic assimilation is inappropriate in many respects. It dilutes the tailored legal standard applicable to international arbitration into a lesser question of applicable rules. It unduly prevents a subject matter from entering ratione materiae into the arbitration field. Upon closer examination, it conflates two substantively different gateways to arbitration: the nonarbitrability doctrine (Article V(2)(a) of the New York Convention) and the public policy exception (Article V(2)(b) thereof). In so doing, it needlessly erodes confidence in the arbitral process, which is based on parties' autonomy, and violates the principles of judicial non-interference in international arbitral proceedings and of competence-competence. In essence, regardless of the pro-arbitration outcome in the case at hand, this flawed syllogism violates the New York Convention's straightforward language and pro-arbitration ethos by potentially generating unnecessary, unforeseeable, and improper exceptions to arbitration.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by The Journal of International Arbitration, 08 October 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Édouard Bruc
Édouard Bruc
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More