ARTICLE
20 September 2024

From Court To Code: Smart Contracts And Arbitration (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of the CryptoCounsel, hosts Josh and Frank delve into smart contracts, blockchain, and cross-border disputes.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Frank Scaduto
Photo of Joshua Simmons
Authors

CryptoCounsel · From Court to Code: Smart Contracts and Arbitration

In this episode of the CryptoCounsel, hosts Josh and Frank delve into smart contracts, blockchain, and cross-border disputes. They explain how blockchain technology can execute contract terms automatically, which enhances efficiency and prevents disputes. They also discuss the opportunities and challenges of integrating this technology into legal and commercial practices, including revolutionary dispute resolution through "on-chain" arbitration. From the New York Convention to innovative platforms like Kleros, this episode offers cutting-edge insights for anyone curious about international disputes or the future of legal tech.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Frank Scaduto
Frank Scaduto
Photo of Joshua Simmons
Joshua Simmons
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More