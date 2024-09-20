From Court To Code: Smart Contracts And Arbitration (Podcast)

self

CryptoCounsel · From Court to Code: Smart Contracts and Arbitration

In this episode of the CryptoCounsel, hosts Josh and Frank delve into smart contracts, blockchain, and cross-border disputes. They explain how blockchain technology can execute contract terms automatically, which enhances efficiency and prevents disputes. They also discuss the opportunities and challenges of integrating this technology into legal and commercial practices, including revolutionary dispute resolution through "on-chain" arbitration. From the New York Convention to innovative platforms like Kleros, this episode offers cutting-edge insights for anyone curious about international disputes or the future of legal tech.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.