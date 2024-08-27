ARTICLE
27 August 2024

D.C. Circuit Allows Challenge To Counsel's Authority To Enforce International Arbitration Award

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
The D.C. Circuit has approved a backdoor challenge to the validity of an international arbitration award, finding that a challenge to counsel's authority to enforce an award can never be forfeited...
United States Florida Washington Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Sion Richards
Photo of James Egerton-Vernon
Photo of Melissa Stear Gorsline
Photo of Ricardo Puente
Photo of Sheila Shadmand
Photo of Maria Pradilla Picas
Photo of Darya Vakulenko
Photo of David Wreesman
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The D.C. Circuit has approved a backdoor challenge to the validity of an international arbitration award, finding that a challenge to counsel's authority to enforce an award can never be forfeited.

In 2020, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP sought to enforce an international arbitration award against Djibouti in favor of the Djiboutian company Doraleh Container Terminal ("DCT") in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Djibouti opposed enforcement, claiming Quinn Emanuel lacked authority to represent DCT. After expropriating DCT during the arbitration, Djibouti appointed an administrator who attempted to revoke the law firm's representation. The arbitral tribunal nevertheless found it could continue without deciding Quinn Emanuel's authority and awarded DCT $474 million.

The District Court rejected Djibouti's argument that Quinn Emanuel lacked enforcement authority. It found that the New York Convention did not list lack of authority as a reason not to enforce a valid award. Plus, Djibouti could have raised this argument in the arbitration but did not, so the argument was forfeited.

Djibouti appealed, and the D.C. Circuit vacated and remanded with instructions to determine Quinn Emanuel's enforcement authority. It found that although the New York Convention does not list lack of attorney authority as an exception to the general rule that awards must be enforced, the Convention requires enforcement "in accordance with the rules of procedure of [each] territory." The D.C. Circuit cited century-old precedent for the principle that, in federal court, if a defendant "presents evidence showing sufficient ground to question" an attorney's authority to initiate a case, the defendant's request to review that authority must "always [be] granted." Because such a challenge is antecedent to whether there is a case and controversy, it cannot be forfeited.

Judge Judith Rogers penned a forceful dissent. She emphasized that the international community's "avowedly pro-arbitration regime" is designed to prevent local-court questioning of valid awards. She would have enforced the award and found that Djibouti's challenge to Quinn Emanuel's authority was simply a "'disguise' to avoid forfeiture." Judge Rogers added that the dusty precedent unearthed by the majority did not require courts to "always" entertain authority challenges, but only when "necessary for the ends of justice."

This D.C. Circuit decision raises the issue of whether a party's internal ownership changes during arbitration proceedings may be used to block future enforcement of otherwise valid arbitral awards. To mitigate this risk, parties should resolve any potential issue regarding their counsel's authority during the arbitration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sion Richards
Sion Richards
Photo of James Egerton-Vernon
James Egerton-Vernon
Photo of Melissa Stear Gorsline
Melissa Stear Gorsline
Photo of Ricardo Puente
Ricardo Puente
Photo of Sheila Shadmand
Sheila Shadmand
Photo of Maria Pradilla Picas
Maria Pradilla Picas
Photo of Darya Vakulenko
Darya Vakulenko
Photo of David Wreesman
David Wreesman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More