In the latest chapter of the Micula saga, the Court of Justice of the European Union ("CJEU") held in European Commission v United Kingdom, Case C-516/22, that the UK Supreme Court's ("UKSC") decision in Micula v Romania [2020] UKSC 5, where the UKSC lifted a stay on the enforcement of an ICSID Award ("Award"), violated the UK's EU law obligations.

Originally published by Daily Jus on 11 July 2024

