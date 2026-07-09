A Matter Of Law Podcast | Has Antitrust Ruined College Sports? Navigating The NIL Risk Landscape

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader is a global law firm trusted by clients to deliver on complex, high-stakes matters.

Operating at the intersection of business, finance, and government, we bring an unwavering commitment to client service and the decisive counsel that helps clients achieve exceptional results.

Consistently recognized for innovation across legal services, we combine sharp judgment with deep commercial perspective and intellectual rigor to address critical, cutting-edge challenges.

With 3,100 lawyers worldwide, we offer global scale with strong local insight in the markets that matter most. Our commitment extends beyond client work through pro bono activities, community investment, and responsible business practices.