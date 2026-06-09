Birkin Bag Barriers: Pt. 2 | Fashion Law Network

- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Tax and Insurance topic(s)
In the latest episode of Fashion Law Network, host Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben revisits the antitrust class action lawsuit filed against Hermès relating to the sale of its iconic Birkin handbags.
As a follow-up to her March 2024 episode, Hermès Birkin Bag Barriers, Kasia examines recent developments in the case, including Hermès’ appeal, and provides legal analysis of the allegations that customers were required to purchase ancillary products before being given an opportunity to buy a Birkin bag.
Listen to Birkin Bag Barriers: Pt. 2 on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Missed the original discussion? Listen to Hermès Birkin Bag Barriers on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
This episode arrives during a special month for Fashion Law Network, which is celebrating six years of exploring the legal, business, and intellectual property issues shaping the fashion industry. Thank you to everyone who has listened and supported the podcast over the years.
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