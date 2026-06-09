Birkin Bag Barriers: Pt. 2 | Fashion Law Network

The latest Fashion Law Network podcast examines the ongoing antitrust class action lawsuit against Hermès, focusing on allegations that customers must purchase ancillary products before being offered the opportunity to buy an iconic Birkin handbag. Host Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben provides legal analysis of recent developments, including Hermès' appeal, and explores the implications of these tying arrangement claims.

Caldwell is a premier global law firm at the forefront of innovation and legal excellence delivering best-in class intellectual property, litigation, and corporate advice. The firm is a trusted legal partner for forward-thinking, high-growth companies, ranging from well-known venture capital funds to unicorns to listed corporates in Asia and the US, which seek truly strategic legal counsel.

Article Insights

Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben’s articles from Caldwell are most popular: with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Caldwell are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Tax and Insurance topic(s)

In the latest episode of Fashion Law Network, host Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben revisits the antitrust class action lawsuit filed against Hermès relating to the sale of its iconic Birkin handbags.

As a follow-up to her March 2024 episode, Hermès Birkin Bag Barriers, Kasia examines recent developments in the case, including Hermès’ appeal, and provides legal analysis of the allegations that customers were required to purchase ancillary products before being given an opportunity to buy a Birkin bag.

Listen to Birkin Bag Barriers: Pt. 2 on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Missed the original discussion? Listen to Hermès Birkin Bag Barriers on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

This episode arrives during a special month for Fashion Law Network, which is celebrating six years of exploring the legal, business, and intellectual property issues shaping the fashion industry. Thank you to everyone who has listened and supported the podcast over the years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.