Antitrust And Competition Law: Competition Law In The Americas Episode 4 | Cross-Border M&A: Antitrust In The US And Mexico (Podcast)

In this episode of GT's Big Law Redefined Podcast, Competition Law in the Americas miniseries, host Miguel Flores Bernes is joined by Stephen Pepper (Greenberg Traurig New York) and Rocío Olea Salgado (Greenberg Traurig Mexico City) to explore the fast-evolving landscape of antitrust merger control in the USA and Mexico.

Their discussion covers trends in M&A, new notification thresholds, and the impact of digital markets, labor issues, and technology on regulatory reviews.

The guests address common myths about merger scrutiny, explain the latest changes in administrative processes, and offer practical insights for dealmakers navigating cross-border transactions.

Listeners will learn about:

The shift toward proactive antitrust enforcement—even for deals below traditional thresholds

How new HSR filing requirements in the US and lowered monetary thresholds in Mexico are changing the review process

The importance of early risk assessment, coordinated notifications, and robust filings

Cross-border coordination challenges and best practices for managing timing and regulatory expectations

Evolving remedies, post-merger compliance strategies, and negotiation tactics for deal protection

