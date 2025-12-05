Big Law Redefined: DC Everywhere Episode 1 | The Shifting Antitrust Landscape: Litigation, Enforcement, And M&A Trends (Podcast)

This episode of GT's Big Law Redefined Podcast kicks off our "D.C. Everywhere" miniseries, where we will feature lawyers from across the GT platform dedicated to helping clients navigate...

This episode of GT's Big Law Redefined Podcast kicks off our "D.C. Everywhere” miniseries, where we will feature lawyers from across the GT platform dedicated to helping clients navigate regulatory and policy issues that are driving the conversation in Washington.

In this episode, host Tonya Esposito is joined by fellow Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Co-Chair Bill Katz and D.C.-based Shareholder Justin Hedge for a dynamic discussion on the latest antitrust trends impacting clients navigating the antitrust compliance landscape.

The trio dives into current developments in merger enforcement, including shifts in federal and state review processes, the rise of negotiated settlements, and the expanding role of states in merger oversight.

Their conversation also covers hot topics in antitrust litigation, such as algorithmic price-fixing, hub-and-spoke conspiracies, and the increased sophistication of the plaintiffs' bar.

Globally, they explore cross-border cooperation, evolving compliance strategies, and the importance of proactive risk management.

Tune in to gain practical insights into staying ahead of regulatory changes and maintaining robust antitrust compliance programs in today's fast-moving environment.

