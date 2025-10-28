Antitrust And Competition Law: Competition Law In The Americas Episode 2 | Litigation Hot Spots: Key Trends In The USA And Mexico (Podcast)

Miguel Flores Bernés’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:

In the latest Big Law Redefined Podcast Competition Law in the Americas series episode, host Miguel Flores Bernés (Greenberg Traurig Mexico City), shareholder in the firm's Antitrust Practice, and guest Bill Katz (Greenberg Traurig Dallas, TX), co-chair of the firm's Antitrust Practice, discuss the evolving landscape of antitrust litigation in the USA and Mexico.

Their conversation highlights Mexico's recent regulatory transformations, including the new Comisión Nacional Antimonopolios (CNA), specialized judges, and heightened enforcement across sectors like transport, health care, and energy.

Bill shares insights from recent U.S. cases involving hot topics such as non-compete clauses and labor issues, emphasizing the importance of clear communication and preparation in complex antitrust litigation.

Bill stresses the need for strong compliance policies and proactive training, noting how poor email practices can create major risks.

Both Miguel and Bill underscore the growing convergence of global competition enforcement and the necessity for companies to be litigation-ready—through robust document preservation, compliance protocols, and expert engagement.

The episode closes with practical insights: invest in preparation, proactive compliance, and clear internal communication to navigate an increasingly complex and interconnected antitrust environment across the Americas.

