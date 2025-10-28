ARTICLE
28 October 2025

Antitrust And Competition Law: Competition Law In The Americas Episode 2 | Litigation Hot Spots: Key Trends In The USA And Mexico (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
In the latest Big Law Redefined Podcast Competition Law in the Americas series episode, host Miguel Flores Bernés (Greenberg Traurig Mexico City), shareholder in the firm's Antitrust Practice...
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Miguel Flores Bernés and Bill Katz
In the latest Big Law Redefined Podcast Competition Law in the Americas series episode, host Miguel Flores Bernés (Greenberg Traurig Mexico City), shareholder in the firm's Antitrust Practice, and guest Bill Katz (Greenberg Traurig Dallas, TX), co-chair of the firm's Antitrust Practice, discuss the evolving landscape of antitrust litigation in the USA and Mexico.

Their conversation highlights Mexico's recent regulatory transformations, including the new Comisión Nacional Antimonopolios (CNA), specialized judges, and heightened enforcement across sectors like transport, health care, and energy.

Bill shares insights from recent U.S. cases involving hot topics such as non-compete clauses and labor issues, emphasizing the importance of clear communication and preparation in complex antitrust litigation.

Bill stresses the need for strong compliance policies and proactive training, noting how poor email practices can create major risks.

Both Miguel and Bill underscore the growing convergence of global competition enforcement and the necessity for companies to be litigation-ready—through robust document preservation, compliance protocols, and expert engagement.

The episode closes with practical insights: invest in preparation, proactive compliance, and clear internal communication to navigate an increasingly complex and interconnected antitrust environment across the Americas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

