FL AG Watching Roku Data Practices | TX AG Has Discord With App | CA Increases Antitrust Penalties

Here are curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- Florida AG Presses Pause on Roku Data Tracking
- California Enacts Social Media Platform Warning Label Law
- AG Bonta Prescribes a $40M Treatment for Health Net's Directory Disorder
- Texas AG App-lifies Investigation into Discord's Child Safety Practices
- New California Law Increases Antitrust Penalties
- OK AG Field Expands, RI AG Plans to Retire
