21 October 2025

FL AG Watching Roku Data Practices | TX AG Has Discord With App | CA Increases Antitrust Penalties

Here are curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US...
Here are curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

  • Florida AG Presses Pause on Roku Data Tracking
  • California Enacts Social Media Platform Warning Label Law
  • AG Bonta Prescribes a $40M Treatment for Health Net's Directory Disorder
  • Texas AG App-lifies Investigation into Discord's Child Safety Practices
  • New California Law Increases Antitrust Penalties
  • OK AG Field Expands, RI AG Plans to Retire

Read more here.

