Bryan Marra Discusses How AI Is Reshaping Antitrust Compliance In Lighthouse And JD Supra

Bryan Marra, Senior Attorney in the Antitrust practice group, was featured in the article "AI's Expanding Role in Antitrust: How LLMs Are Changing Regulatory Reviews," published by Lighthouse and JD Supra. The story explores how large language models are transforming the legal industry's approach to merger reviews and compliance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

Marra noted that "while the antitrust environment remains in flux, there is no question that the right tools and technology will be vital to help legal teams comply with regulatory requests." He explained that integrating AI into attorney review workflows can significantly streamline Second Request compliance by reducing the volume of documents requiring manual review. "This would give outside counsel more time to focus on strategic matters and more nuanced decision-making, which would allow us to serve our clients more efficiently in the future," he said.

