NJ AG Appoints New Antitrust Chief

- New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin has appointed David Reichenberg as his Antitrust Section Chief. Reichenberg was previously a partner in several law firms, including Cozen O'Connor, where he advised on the antitrust implications of potential business initiatives and litigated unfair competition issues, ranging from intellectual property- to trade secrets-related matters.
- President-Elect Trump's Administration looks to continue some of the antitrust activity recently directed regulating and curbing the power of major technology firms. State attorney general offices will continue to play an important role in enforcement actions against perceived anti-competitive actions.
- Use our AG Buzz tag to search for more news on recent appointments to state AG offices and other significant developments in the AG world.
