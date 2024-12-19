NY And NJ Settle With Building Services Contractor Over No-Poach Agreements

- New York AG Letitia James, New Jersey AG Matthew Platkin, and the FTC settled with building services contractor Guardian Service Industries, Inc. to resolve allegations that it entered into no-poach agreements in violation of state and federal antitrust and consumer protection laws.
- According to the settlement, Guardian allegedly entered into no-poach agreements with buildings that it contracted with to prevent the buildings from hiring Guardians' employees who provide services like maintenance, pest control, cleaning, and security.
- Under the terms of the settlement, Guardian must cancel any existing no-poach agreements, update its standard contracts to remove any no-poach agreements, and is prohibited from entering into any new ones, among other requirements.
