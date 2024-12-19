ARTICLE
19 December 2024

NY And NJ Settle With Building Services Contractor Over No-Poach Agreements

New York AG Letitia James, New Jersey AG Matthew Platkin, and the FTC settled with building services contractor Guardian Service Industries, Inc. to resolve allegations that it entered into no-poach agreements...
  • New York AG Letitia James, New Jersey AG Matthew Platkin, and the FTC settled with building services contractor Guardian Service Industries, Inc. to resolve allegations that it entered into no-poach agreements in violation of state and federal antitrust and consumer protection laws.
  • According to the settlement, Guardian allegedly entered into no-poach agreements with buildings that it contracted with to prevent the buildings from hiring Guardians' employees who provide services like maintenance, pest control, cleaning, and security.
  • Under the terms of the settlement, Guardian must cancel any existing no-poach agreements, update its standard contracts to remove any no-poach agreements, and is prohibited from entering into any new ones, among other requirements.

