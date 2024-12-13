ARTICLE
13 December 2024

Private Equity Spotlight: Preparing For 2025's Antitrust Landscape (Podcast)

RS
Against the backdrop of a new administration, the introduction of new HSR rules in early 2025 will impose significant additional burdens and risks on deals subject to premerger notification in the United States.
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Nicholas M. Gibson,Michelle Mantine,Christopher Brennan
+1 Authors
Against the backdrop of a new administration, the introduction of new HSR rules in early 2025 will impose significant additional burdens and risks on deals subject to premerger notification in the United States. How will new DOJ and FTC leadership impact antitrust enforcement, can we expect the private equity industry to remain a key target under the new administration, and what can private equity firms do to prepare?

In this episode of our Private Equity Spotlight series, private equity M&A partner Nick Gibson is joined by antitrust partners Michelle Mantine, Ed Schwartz and Chris Brennan.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.

Authors
Nicholas M. Gibson
Michelle Mantine
Edward B. Schwartz
Christopher Brennan
