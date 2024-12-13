Private Equity Spotlight: Preparing For 2025's Antitrust Landscape (Podcast)

self

Against the backdrop of a new administration, the introduction of new HSR rules in early 2025 will impose significant additional burdens and risks on deals subject to premerger notification in the United States. How will new DOJ and FTC leadership impact antitrust enforcement, can we expect the private equity industry to remain a key target under the new administration, and what can private equity firms do to prepare?

In this episode of our Private Equity Spotlight series, private equity M&A partner Nick Gibson is joined by antitrust partners Michelle Mantine, Ed Schwartz and Chris Brennan.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.