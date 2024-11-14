New HSR Form Effective February 10, 2025

Earlier today, the FTC published its final rule changing the premerger notification requirements under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (HSR Act), making the effective date for using the new HSR Form February 10, 2025. The publication comes roughly a month after the FTC voted unanimously to issue a final rule making significant changes to the premerger notification process. Parties to certain mergers and acquisitions that are required to submit premerger notification forms may use the current HSR Form until February 10, 2025.

According to today's press release, the premerger notification office (PNO) will publish a detailed overview of the HSR Form changes and will invite practitioners to submit questions of broad applicability and PNO staff will post answer to the website. As we previewed in our alert, front-loading the preparation of premerger notification materials will be critical to ensuring timely submission of the required materials under the new rule.

