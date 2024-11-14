EDRM Illumination Zone Podcast - Peter Gronvall On The Future Of E-Discovery And Legal Technology (Podcast)

In this episode of the EDRM Illumination Zone Podcast, EDRM hosts Kaylee Walstad and Mary Mack sit down with Peter Gronvall, the Data & Technology Leader of Ankura's U.S. e-Discovery Practice. In this engaging conversation, Peter shares his fascinating journey from a Wall Street lawyer to a leading e-discovery consultant specializing in antitrust and merger cases.

Discover how Ankura's e-discovery practice helps law firms tackle the challenges of managing electronic documents, extracting data forensically, and producing timely analyses. Peter delves into his extensive experience with antitrust and merger cases, shedding light on the unique hurdles of e-discovery, such as navigating tight timelines and dealing with massive amounts of data and diverse data types across international borders.

Learn about Ankura's innovative "engineering" approach, which harnesses leading-edge legal technology, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence to manage vast and intricate data sets—from blockchain to emojis.

Tune in to this episode for insights on how innovative solutions are shaping the future of e-discovery. Listen now.

