French Insider Episode 35: Antitrust In Focus: How The 2024 Election Could Impact The U.S. Antitrust Landscape With Jared Nagley Of Sheppard Mullin (Podcast)

In this episode of French Insider, Jared Nagley, a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Antitrust and Competition Group formerly with the FTC's Bureau of Competition, joins host Inès Briand to discuss the impact of the upcoming 2024 election on the U.S. antitrust landscape, and potential impacts from both a Democratic and Republican outcome.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

Will the outcome of the upcoming Presidential election have a major impact on antitrust enforcement?

How do Democrats and Republicans view antitrust enforcement, and what are the similarities and differences between their perspectives?

How have both parties become more aggressive in their view of enforcement, and which industry sectors are they targeting?

Given healthcare's significant and public role in the US economy, how does enforcement differ under both political parties, particularly in relation to industry consolidation and drug costs?

Which party has a more aggressive stance on antitrust challenges and investigations in the Big Tech space, and how will this industry be impacted?

Which party has adopted a more assertive approach toward antitrust challenges and investigations in Big Tech and what might this industry look like post-election?

What has been proposed to address serial acquisitions or roll-ups?

About Jared Nagley

Jared Nagley is a partner in Sheppard Mullin's New York office, where he is a partner in the Antitrust and Competition Group. Jared's practice focuses on complex antitrust matters, including defending clients in litigations and government investigations brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, and state and international enforcement authorities, in addition to advising clients in their mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic business issues. He is a member of the firm's French Desk and Canada Desk Teams.

Prior to joining Sheppard, Mullin, Jared spent eight years at the FTC's Bureau of Competition, where he served as the lead attorney in several significant public matters and was the recipient of the Janet D. Steiger Award.

About Inès Briand

Inès Briand is an associate in Sheppard Mullin's Corporate Practice Group and French Desk Team in the firm's Brussels office, where her practice primarily focuses on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisition transactions (with special emphasis on operations involving French companies). She also has significant experience in general corporate matters and compliance for foreign companies settled in the United States.

As a member of the firm's French Desk, Inès has advised companies and private equity funds in both the United States and Europe on mergers, acquisitions, commercial contracts and general corporate matters, including expansion of French companies in the United States.

