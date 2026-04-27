Connecticut AG Tong Announces ​“Abnormal Market Disruption” For Gasoline (Podcast)

Connecticut's Attorney General has declared an 'abnormal market disruption' in response to spiking gas prices, activating the state's price gouging protections. This legal mechanism makes it unlawful for fuel suppliers and distributors to charge unconscionably excessive prices during the disruption period. The episode examines how these enforcement powers work in practice and what businesses throughout the supply chain need to understand about state pricing regulations during market volatility.

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What happens when a spike in gas prices crosses the legal line from market fluctuation to potential price gouging? In this episode, we unpack Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s declaration of an “abnormal market disruption,” a move that triggers the state’s price gouging protections and makes it unlawful for anyone in the fuel supply chain to charge “unconscionably excessive” prices during the disruption period. With the announcement tied to rapidly rising wholesale gas prices amid an international crisis—and backed by coordinated monitoring and enforcement from multiple state agencies—the episode explores how these laws work in practice, why businesses across the distribution chain should take notice, and how state AGs may take an increasingly expansive view of pricing enforcement in volatile markets.

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