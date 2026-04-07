FCC Reminds Broadcasters To Provide Federal Candidates Their Lowest Prices For Election Advertising

Earlier this week, the Federal Communications Commission issued a reminder to broadcasters about their legal obligation to charge federal political candidates and their authorized committees the “lowest unit charge” for the same class and amount of time for the same period during the forty-five days prior to the date of a primary election and sixty days prior to the date of a general election.

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Earlier this week, the Federal Communications Commission issued a reminder to broadcasters about their legal obligation to charge federal political candidates and their authorized committees the “lowest unit charge” for the same class and amount of time for the same period during the forty-five days prior to the date of a primary election and sixty days prior to the date of a general election.

The FCC noted, however, that these rules don't apply to advertising time purchased by political parties that were not coordinated with the candidate.

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