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25 March 2026

FTC's ​"Measuring Consumer Injuries And Benefits" Workshop - Key Takeaways (Podcast)

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The FTC may be signaling a more data-driven approach to privacy and data security enforcement.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Laura Riposo VanDruff and Joseph Cahill
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Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · FTC's "Measuring Consumer Injuries and Benefits" Workshop- Key Takeaways

The FTC may be signaling a more data-driven approach to privacy and data security enforcement. In this episode, we break down key takeaways from the Commission's recent workshop on how it evaluates consumer harms and benefits — including what Chairman Ferguson's remarks may mean for future enforcement and how the agency appears to be weighing privacy risks against the economic benefits of data-driven advertising and innovation. For legal, compliance, and marketing teams, the discussion is a useful reminder that privacy and adtech scrutiny may increasingly turn on whether companies can substantiate both consumer harms and consumer benefits with real evidence. Hosted by Simone Roach.

Based on a blog post by Laura Riposo VanDruff and Joseph Cahill.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Laura Riposo VanDruff
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Joseph Cahill
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