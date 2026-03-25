FTC's ​"Measuring Consumer Injuries And Benefits" Workshop - Key Takeaways (Podcast)

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Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · FTC's "Measuring Consumer Injuries and Benefits" Workshop- Key Takeaways

The FTC may be signaling a more data-driven approach to privacy and data security enforcement. In this episode, we break down key takeaways from the Commission's recent workshop on how it evaluates consumer harms and benefits — including what Chairman Ferguson's remarks may mean for future enforcement and how the agency appears to be weighing privacy risks against the economic benefits of data-driven advertising and innovation. For legal, compliance, and marketing teams, the discussion is a useful reminder that privacy and adtech scrutiny may increasingly turn on whether companies can substantiate both consumer harms and consumer benefits with real evidence. Hosted by Simone Roach.

Based on a blog post by Laura Riposo VanDruff and Joseph Cahill.

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