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24 March 2026

NAD Decision Provides Guidance On #1 Claims (Podcast)

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The National Advertising Division has weighed in on how advertisers can and cannot make ​"1+" claims — statements that imply consumers...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Gonzalo E. Mon
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The National Advertising Division has weighed in on how advertisers can and cannot make "1+" claims — statements that imply consumers will get at least a certain quantity (e.g., "1+ hours of battery life") — holding that such claims must be accurately supported and not deceptive when the "+" is not meaningfully substantiated.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Gonzalo E. Mon
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