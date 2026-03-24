NAD Decision Provides Guidance On #1 Claims (Podcast)

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The National Advertising Division has weighed in on how advertisers can and cannot make "1+" claims — statements that imply consumers will get at least a certain quantity (e.g., "1+ hours of battery life") — holding that such claims must be accurately supported and not deceptive when the "+" is not meaningfully substantiated.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

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