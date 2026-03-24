NAD Decision Provides Guidance On #1 Claims (Podcast)

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
- within Real Estate and Construction and Law Department Performance topic(s)
The National Advertising Division has weighed in on how advertisers can and cannot make "1+" claims — statements that imply consumers will get at least a certain quantity (e.g., "1+ hours of battery life") — holding that such claims must be accurately supported and not deceptive when the "+" is not meaningfully substantiated.
Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.