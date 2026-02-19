ARTICLE
19 February 2026

Center For Industry Self-Regulation Launches Institute For Responsible Influence (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Gonzalo E. Mon
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Center for Industry Self-Regulation Launches Institute for Responsible Influence

The Center for Industry Self-Regulation (CISR) has launched the Institute for Responsible Influence, a new initiative aimed at promoting ethical, transparent, and accountable practices in influencer marketing and brand-partner relationships. The Institute will develop best-practice frameworks, provide training and resources, and encourage collaboration among industry stakeholders to elevate standards for disclosure, authenticity, and consumer trust in influencer-driven campaigns.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

Authors
Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon
