NAAG's Farewell ​"Capital Forum" 2025 - With 2026 AG Priorities Preview (Podcast)

State attorneys general set the tone for 2026 at the final December NAAG Capital Forum in Washington D.C., highlighting how AG enforcement and policy priorities will evolve — from tech and youth safety to antitrust...

State attorneys general set the tone for 2026 at the final December NAAG Capital Forum in Washington D.C., highlighting how AG enforcement and policy priorities will evolve — from tech and youth safety to antitrust, preemption issues, and rising consumer costs. Panels emphasized bipartisan collaboration, creative uses of state authority, and proactive engagement with businesses, while previewing Connecticut AG William Tong's 2026 initiative focused on Driving Down Costs for American Families and spotlighting actions on pricing, healthcare consolidation, junk fees, and more.

For legal, compliance, and marketing teams, this episode offers a strategic snapshot of where multistate enforcement and regulatory focus are headed — signaling the issues most likely to shape investigations, litigation, and enforcement in the year ahead.

