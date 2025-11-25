ARTICLE
25 November 2025

What We Learned From . . . Massachusetts - ​"Junk Fee" Regulation Update (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson,Salim Rashid
Massachusetts' new junk fee and auto-renewal regulations are now in effect, reshaping how businesses disclose pricing and subscription terms. In this episode, we recap insights from Yael Shavit, Chief of the Consumer Protection Division at the Massachusetts AG's Office, who joined Kelley Drye to discuss key compliance takeaways, enforcement priorities, and what businesses should know about these first-of-their-kind rules.

