What We Learned From . . . Massachusetts - ​"Junk Fee" Regulation Update (Podcast)

Paul Singer’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
- in United States
Massachusetts' new junk fee and auto-renewal regulations are now in effect, reshaping how businesses disclose pricing and subscription terms. In this episode, we recap insights from Yael Shavit, Chief of the Consumer Protection Division at the Massachusetts AG's Office, who joined Kelley Drye to discuss key compliance takeaways, enforcement priorities, and what businesses should know about these first-of-their-kind rules.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.