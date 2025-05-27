ARTICLE
27 May 2025

FTC Extends Compliance Deadline For Negative Option Or ​"Click To Cancel" Rule, But Indicates Intent To Enforce As Written In July (Podcast)

KD
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Alysa Hutnik,Alexander Schneider, and Meaghan M. Donahue

Apple SoundCloud Spotify

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers the recent Federal Trade Commission vote to extend the compliance deadline for the to-be-effective provisions of the Negative Option Rule, formerly known as the "Click to Cancel Rule."

Authors
Alysa Hutnik
Alexander Schneider
Meaghan M. Donahue
