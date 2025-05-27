ARTICLE
27 May 2025

New Jersey Attorney General Sues Discord Over Youth Privacy Practices (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

United States New Jersey Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Paul Singer,Beth Bolen Chun,Andrea DeLorimier
+1 Authors

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · New Jersey Attorney General Sues Discord Over Youth Privacy Practices

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin's new lawsuit against Discord, Inc., a popular messaging application provider, for allegedly misleading parents about the efficacy of its safety controls and obscuring risks facing children on the application.

Authors
Paul Singer
Beth Bolen Chun
Abigail Stempson
Andrea DeLorimier
