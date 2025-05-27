New Jersey Attorney General Sues Discord Over Youth Privacy Practices (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · New Jersey Attorney General Sues Discord Over Youth Privacy Practices

Apple SoundCloud Spotify

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin's new lawsuit against Discord, Inc., a popular messaging application provider, for allegedly misleading parents about the efficacy of its safety controls and obscuring risks facing children on the application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.