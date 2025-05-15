ARTICLE
15 May 2025

FTC Extends Deadline For Compliance With Updates To The Negative Option Rule

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
On Friday, the Federal Trade Commission voted to extend the deadline for compliance with the updated Negative Option Rule for 60 days. That means companies must be in full compliance by July 14, 2025.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On Friday, the Federal Trade Commission voted to extend the deadline for compliance with the updated Negative Option Rule for 60 days. That means companies must be in full compliance by July 14, 2025.

Noting that the FTC had previously deferred enforcement of certain aspects of the Rule until May 14, 2025, the FTC said, "Having conducted a fresh assessment of the burdens that forcing compliance by this date would impose, the Commission has determined that the original deferral period insufficiently accounted for the complexity of compliance."

The FTC said that it plans to begin enforcing 16 C.F.R. 425.4-425.6 as written on July 14th, but "if that enforcement experience exposes problems with the Rule, the Commission is open to amending the Rule to address any such problems."

1624094.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More