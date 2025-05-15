FTC Extends Deadline For Compliance With Updates To The Negative Option Rule

With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
On Friday, the Federal Trade Commission voted to extend the deadline for compliance
with the updated Negative Option Rule for 60 days. That means
companies must be in full compliance by July 14, 2025.
Noting that the FTC had previously deferred enforcement of
certain aspects of the Rule until May 14, 2025, the FTC said, "Having conducted a fresh
assessment of the burdens that forcing compliance by this date
would impose, the Commission has determined that the original
deferral period insufficiently accounted for the complexity of
compliance."
The FTC said that it plans to begin enforcing 16 C.F.R.
425.4-425.6 as written on July 14th, but "if that enforcement
experience exposes problems with the Rule, the Commission is open
to amending the Rule to address any such problems."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.