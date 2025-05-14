Shein Faces Class Action Over Influencer Posts (Podcast)

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers a recent class
action that asks how it's possible that a Chinese company, with
allegedly "no fashion designers or background, selling
flea-market quality clothes, became a giant in the fast-fashion
industry in the US?"
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.