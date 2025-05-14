Shein Faces Class Action Over Influencer Posts (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Shein Faces Class Action Over Influencer Posts

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers a recent class action that asks how it's possible that a Chinese company, with allegedly "no fashion designers or background, selling flea-market quality clothes, became a giant in the fast-fashion industry in the US?"

