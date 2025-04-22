AD Nauseam: Khan Era Ends With Announcements And Drama (Podcast)

self

On today's episode of AD Nauseam, Amy and Daniel are back with special guest, Randy Shaheen, a fellow partner at BakerHostetler, to discuss the final week of Lina Khan's role as chair of the Federal Trade Commission.

Questions & Comments: amudge@bakerlaw.com, dkaufman@bakerlaw.com and rshaheen@bakerlaw.com

