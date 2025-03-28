Ad Law News And Views - January/February 2025

UPCOMING WEBINAR

Save the Date for Privacy in Transactions: Common Challenges and Practical Solutions

Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Details to follow.

IN THE NEWS AND LATEST UPDATES

Get these and other stories in real time when you subscribe to the Ad Law Access blog here or visit the Advertising and Privacy Law Resource Center here.

If you have been following our blogs, it should be no surprise that the Attorneys General remain focused on combatting Organized Retail Crime (ORC) using available state and federal tools.

The Attorneys General of Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, and South Carolina co-led a bipartisan letter joined by 34 other Attorneys General (AGs) to encourage Congress to help "combat the nationwide organized retail crime epidemic" as retailers across the country have been forced to close stores due to financial losses and physical dangers from crime. These store closures, the AGs explain, often result in underrepresented communities losing access to necessary consumer goods.

Last week, a coalition of all 23 democratic attorneys general filed an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland warning against efforts by the Trump Administration to defund and disband the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The brief comes in the wake of the outgoing CFPB's call for state action, in a foreshadowing of events to come.

Under the FTC's Endorsement Guides, influencers and celebrities have to disclose any material connection they have to the brands they promote "when a significant minority of the audience for an endorsement does not understand or expect the connection." That leaves open the possibility that there are instances in which a connection is so obvious to almost everyone, that it doesn't need a disclosure. A pair of recent NAD cases show how just how narrow that exception is.

As its first policy initiative under Chair Andrew Ferguson, the FTC announced a Request for Information (RFI) "to better understand how technology platforms deny or degrade users' access to services based on the content of their speech or affiliations, and how this conduct may have violated the law."

As its first policy initiative under Chair Andrew Ferguson, the FTC announced a Request for Information (RFI) "to better understand how technology platforms deny or degrade users' access to services based on the content of their speech or affiliations, and how this conduct may have violated the law."

AG CHRONICLES

Be sure to check out AG Chronicles: a monthly newsletter breaking down State Attorneys General consumer protection issues and highlighting news from the states. You may subscribe here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.