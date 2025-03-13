NYAG Releases Top Ten Categories Of Consumer Complaints For 2024

In connection with National Consumer Protection Week, New York Attorney General Letitia James released a list of the top 10 types of consumer complaints received by the NYAG in 2024. It's a good idea for advertisers to pay attention to what the hot button issues are, since these are often the issues that drive regulatory enforcement priorities.

So, here is what consumers are complaining about in New York:

Retail sales, including online purchases, price gouging, retail sales, defective merchandise, poor customer service, and pets.

Landlord/tenant.

Automobile, including car sales, servicing, financing, and repairs.

Internet, including internet services and service providers, data privacy and security, digital media, and internet fraud.

Credit, banking, and mortgages, including debt collection, credit card billing, debt settlement, payday loans, credit repair, credit reporting agencies, identity theft, banking, loan modification scams, and mortgage lending and servicing.

Consumer services, including immigration service providers, alarm companies, dry cleaners, restaurants, movers, storage facilities, and services for personal or household use.

Utilities, including wireless and residential phones, energy services and suppliers, and cable and satellite companies.

Home repair/improvement, including repair issues, deceitful contractors, and solar panel installations.

Entertainment, including events, concerts, ticket sales, and streaming services.

Travel, including airline customer service, flight cancellations, and refunds.

In releasing the list, James said, "Every day, my office fights back against a wide range of fraudulent, deceptive, and illegal practices, protecting New Yorkers from price gouging, deed theft, false advertising, and more. It is more important than ever that consumers and small businesses in New York know that my office is on their side and always looking out for their wallets. I encourage everyone to stay vigilant, follow our tips, and contact my office with information about scams and violations of consumer protection laws."

