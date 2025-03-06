State AGs Double Down On DEI (And ESG) (Podcast)

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Republican state attorneys general are ramping up their scrutiny
of corporate DEI and ESG policies. In this episode, we discuss
recent letters sent by state AGs to major financial institutions
and Costco, challenging diversity initiatives and climate
commitments.