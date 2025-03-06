State AGs Double Down On DEI (And ESG) (Podcast)

self

Republican state attorneys general are ramping up their scrutiny of corporate DEI and ESG policies. In this episode, we discuss recent letters sent by state AGs to major financial institutions and Costco, challenging diversity initiatives and climate commitments.

Read the full analysis from Paul Singer, Abigail Stempson, and Beth Bolen Chun on the Ad Law Access blog: www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...-on-dei-and-esg

