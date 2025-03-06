ARTICLE
6 March 2025

State AGs Double Down On DEI (And ESG) (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
Republican state attorneys general are ramping up their scrutiny of corporate DEI and ESG policies. In this episode, we discuss recent letters sent by state AGs...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson, and Beth Bolen Chun

Apple SoundCloud Spotify

Republican state attorneys general are ramping up their scrutiny of corporate DEI and ESG policies. In this episode, we discuss recent letters sent by state AGs to major financial institutions and Costco, challenging diversity initiatives and climate commitments.

Read the full analysis from Paul Singer, Abigail Stempson, and Beth Bolen Chun on the Ad Law Access blog: www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...-on-dei-and-esg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More