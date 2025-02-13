What Can You Buy For $53,088?

The Federal Trade Commission just announced the new civil penalty amounts for violations of the laws that the agency enforces, as required by federal law.

For advertisers, this means that if you violate a trade regulation rule or a consent order, or engage in certain other acts subject to civil penalties, you're liable for up to $53,088 per violation.

Want to take some proactive steps to avoid writing a big check to the FTC? As a first step, you could check out our blog posts on the Mail Order Rule, the Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees, the Rule Concerning Recurring Subscriptions and Other Negative Option Programs, and the Rule on the Use of Consumer Reviews and Testimonials.

The new civil penalty amount became effective on January 17, 2025.

