ARTICLE
13 February 2025

What Can You Buy For $53,088?

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
The Federal Trade Commission just announced the new civil penalty amounts for violations of the laws that the agency enforces, as required by federal law.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Federal Trade Commission just announced the new civil penalty amounts for violations of the laws that the agency enforces, as required by federal law.

For advertisers, this means that if you violate a trade regulation rule or a consent order, or engage in certain other acts subject to civil penalties, you're liable for up to $53,088 per violation.

Want to take some proactive steps to avoid writing a big check to the FTC? As a first step, you could check out our blog posts on the Mail Order Rule, the Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees, the Rule Concerning Recurring Subscriptions and Other Negative Option Programs, and the Rule on the Use of Consumer Reviews and Testimonials.

The new civil penalty amount became effective on January 17, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More