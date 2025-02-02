Guest Speaker Announced: Chris Mufarrige, Acting Director Of The FTC's Bureau Of Consumer Protection

We are excited to announce that the newly appointed Acting Director for the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, Chris Mufarrige, will speak at our January 29 workshop, Adlaw & Privacy Under Trump: What to Expect at Federal & State Levels. Chris will join our lineup of state regulators, Marion Quirk, Director of Consumer Protection, Delaware Department of Justice and Philip Ziperman, Deputy Chief, Office of the Maryland Attorney General in addition to a host of speakers from Kelley Drye and BBBNP.

Taking place one week into the Trump Administration, this full-day event will offer an in-depth forecast for the First 100 days and beyond. Key topics to be discussed include:

Trending Issues: Health Claims, Earnings Claims, Pricing and Sales Claims, Product Safety, Consumer Class Actions, Data Security, State Privacy Outliers, and Telemarketing

From Khan to Ferguson: What to Expect from the FTC in 2025

Self-Regulation in a Time of De-Regulation

Content Moderation and Advertising Boycotts

Cases to Watch in 2025

The California Problem: Accounting for the Patchwork of Advertising and Privacy Standards across States

State AGs as the New Top Cops

