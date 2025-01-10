ARTICLE
10 January 2025

Trump Announces Ferguson To Serve As FTC Chair, Nominates Meador For Open Commissioner Spot (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
Yesterday, President-elect Trump announced his picks to round out the Federal Trade Commission for his second administration. Trump tapped current Republican Commissioner Andrew Ferguson to be elevated to chair the agency...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
John E. Villafranco,Donnelly L. McDowell, and Caroline Schmitz

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Trump Announces Ferguson To Serve As FTC Chair, Nominates Meador For Open Commissioner Spot

Yesterday, President-elect Trump announced his picks to round out the Federal Trade Commission for his second administration. Trump tapped current Republican Commissioner Andrew Ferguson to be elevated to chair the agency, and nominated Mark R. Meador to fill the commissioner vacancy that will be left behind upon Chair Khan's departure. As we previously discussed in a post here predicting what to expect pre- and post-inauguration at the FTC, Chair Khan is expected to announce her resignation prior to Trump's inauguration on January 20. Even if she did not and made an unusual attempt to hold over into the Trump administration, the Republican-controlled Senate's anticipated confirmation of Meador would moot the move. Current Democratic Commissioners Slaughter and Bedoya, as well as Republican Commissioner Holyoak, are also expected to remain on the Commission.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...mmissioner-spot

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John E. Villafranco
John E. Villafranco
Photo of Donnelly L. McDowell
Donnelly L. McDowell
Photo of Caroline Schmitz
Caroline Schmitz
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More