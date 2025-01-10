ARTICLE
10 January 2025

FDA Updates ​"Healthy" Nutrient Content Claim For Food (Podcast)

FDA issued a final rule today updating the requirements food must meet to be marketed as ​"healthy." FDA says that a ​"healthy" claim ​"implies that the nutrient content of the food...
Donnelly L. McDowell and Katherine (Katie) Rogers

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · FDA Updates "Healthy" Nutrient Content Claim For Food

FDA issued a final rule today updating the requirements food must meet to be marketed as "healthy." FDA says that a "healthy" claim "implies that the nutrient content of the food may help consumers maintain healthy dietary practices," and an update was necessary to ensure that foods described as healthy are consistent with current nutrition science, which has evolved significantly since the last update to the rule in 1994. FDA's changes to the rule seek to "provide additional flexibility, which will result in more foods qualifying to bear the 'healthy' claim."

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...-claim-for-food

