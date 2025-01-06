NAD Announces Increases To Filing Fees For 2025

Last week, NAD announced an increase for most filing fees, starting on January 1, 2025.
Fast-Track SWIFT
- Annual Revenue Under $250M: $12,000
- Annual Revenue Under $5B: $33,600
- Annual Revenue Over $5B: $42,400
- Fast-Track SWIFT - Disclosure: Flat fee of $11,200
Standard Track
- Annual Revenue Under $250M: $8,000
- Annual Revenue Under $5B: $29,600
- Annual Revenue Over $5B: $38,400
Complex Track
- Annual Revenue Under $250M: $24,000
- Annual Revenue Under $5B: $42,400
- Annual Revenue Over $5B: $63,200
You can find an overview of the different tracks on this page of the NAD's site.
