ARTICLE
6 January 2025

NAD Announces Increases To Filing Fees For 2025

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kelley Drye

Last week, NAD announced an increase for most filing fees, starting on January 1, 2025.

Fast-Track SWIFT

  • Annual Revenue Under $250M: $12,000
  • Annual Revenue Under $5B: $33,600
  • Annual Revenue Over $5B: $42,400
  • Fast-Track SWIFT - Disclosure: Flat fee of $11,200

Standard Track

  • Annual Revenue Under $250M: $8,000
  • Annual Revenue Under $5B: $29,600
  • Annual Revenue Over $5B: $38,400

Complex Track

  • Annual Revenue Under $250M: $24,000
  • Annual Revenue Under $5B: $42,400
  • Annual Revenue Over $5B: $63,200

You can find an overview of the different tracks on this page of the NAD's site.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

