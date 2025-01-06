NAD Announces Increases To Filing Fees For 2025

Last week, NAD announced an increase for most filing fees, starting on January 1, 2025.

Fast-Track SWIFT

Annual Revenue Under $250M: $12,000

Annual Revenue Under $5B: $33,600

Annual Revenue Over $5B: $42,400

Fast-Track SWIFT - Disclosure: Flat fee of $11,200

Standard Track

Annual Revenue Under $250M: $8,000

Annual Revenue Under $5B: $29,600

Annual Revenue Over $5B: $38,400

Complex Track

Annual Revenue Under $250M: $24,000

Annual Revenue Under $5B: $42,400

Annual Revenue Over $5B: $63,200

You can find an overview of the different tracks on this page of the NAD's site.

