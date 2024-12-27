NAD Updates Filing Fees For 2025

NAD announced this week that, effective January 1, 2025, it is increasing its filing fees across the board (except for companies with an annual revenue under $250M).

Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.

NAD announced this week that, effective January 1, 2025, it is increasing its filing fees across the board (except for companies with an annual revenue under $250M). See below for an overview of the new filing fees.

The new fees for National Partners will be as follows:

Fast-Track SWIFT

Annual Revenue Under $250M: $12,000 (unchanged)

Annual Revenue Under $5B: $33,600 (previously $32,000)

Annual Revenue Over $5B: $42,400 (previously $40,000)

Fast-Track SWIFT - Disclosure: Flat fee of $11,200 (previously $10,000)

Standard Track

Annual Revenue Under $250M: $8,000 (unchanged)

Annual Revenue Under $5B: $29,600 (previously $28,000)

Annual Revenue Over $5B: $38,400 (previously $36,000)

Complex Track

Annual Revenue Under $250M: $24,000 (unchanged)

Annual Revenue Under $5B: $42,400 (previously $40,000)

Annual Revenue Over $5B: $63,200 (previously $60,000)

And the new fees for Non-National Partners will be as follows:

Fast-Track SWIFT

Annual Revenue Under $250M: $15,000 (unchanged)

Annual Revenue Under $5B: $42,000 (previously $40,000)

Annual Revenue Over $5B: $53,000 (previously $50,000)

Fast-Track SWIFT - Disclosure: Flat fee of $14,000 (previously $12,500)

Standard Track

Annual Revenue Under $250M: $10,000 (unchanged)

Annual Revenue Under $5B: $37,000 (previously $35,000)

Annual Revenue Over $5B: $48,000 (previously $45,000)

Complex Track

Annual Revenue Under $250M: $30,000 (unchanged)

Annual Revenue Under $5B: $53,000 (previously $50,000)

Annual Revenue Over $5B: $79,000 (previously $75,000)

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.