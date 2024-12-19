Listen To Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show Podcast – "Understanding False Advertising Claims, Part 2: The National Advertising Division"

Episode 10 of Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show, Season 2, is now available. Listen to "Understanding False Advertising Claims, Part 2: The National Advertising Division" here , or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) is part of the BBB National Programs. Its mandate is to "hold national advertising across all media types to high standards of truth and accuracy by reviewing truth-in-advertising challenges from business, trade associations, consumers, or on its own initiative." In 2023, the NAD closed 26% more false advertising cases than the year before.

In the second of two episodes about false advertising claims, Venable partner Claudia Lewis discusses how marketers can reduce the risk of a competitor challenge, and what to do if you believe your competitors' advertising is violating the law.

Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show will help you identify potentially problematic advertising and marketing practices, or avoid them altogether. The Season 2 episodes examine such topics as Made in USA claims, litigation trends in privacy laws, and marketing to children.

