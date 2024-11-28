Listen To Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show Podcast – "Understanding False Advertising Claims, Part 1: Litigation"

Episode 9 of Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show, Season 2,is now available. Listen to "Understanding False Advertising Claims, Part 1: Litigation" here, or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

The first rule of advertising compliance is that advertising must be truthful and not misleading to consumers. All material advertising claims also must be substantiated. There are many venues in which a business can challenge a competitor who fails to follow those rules. What are the different ways in which an advertising claim can be false or misleading?

In the first of two episodes about false advertising claims, Venable partners Liz Rinehart and Roger Colaizzi discuss the many types of false advertising claims and how to be sure your business can avoid them.

