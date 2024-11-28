Reflections On Fat Bear Week (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Reflections On Fat Bear Week

Unbeknownst to me (until yesterday), Fat Bear Week has been a big event for the past ten years. As far as I can tell, it's like a reality show in which the contestants are bears, instead of humans. And unlike some human reality shows where the goal is to lose as much weight as possible, the goal here seems to be to gain as much weight as possible. As with other reality shows, there can be drama between contestants and – apparently because the bears really want to win – sometimes even violence.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...n-fat-bear-week

